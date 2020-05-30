Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (NYSE:TOELY)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -10.36% 6.51% 3.78% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 3.88 -$19.90 million $0.42 40.48 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.75 $2.23 billion $3.39 14.86

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 5 0 2.63 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Summary

MaxLinear beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

