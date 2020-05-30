Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -341.07% -83.01% -78.96% Viking Energy Group 31.95% 93.45% 10.47%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kidoz and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $4.52 million 4.90 -$14.65 million N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.49 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

Viking Energy Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

