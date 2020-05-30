Reviewing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equinix 1 2 15 0 2.78

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $684.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Equinix.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 0.54% 0.12% 0.08% Equinix 9.00% 5.80% 2.18%

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.42 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Equinix $5.56 billion 10.78 $507.45 million $22.81 30.58

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

