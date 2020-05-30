Reviewing Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) and China Cable and Communication (NYSE:GTEC)

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Gates Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.23 $4.47 million N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.09 billion 0.94 $690.10 million $0.91 11.04

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% Gates Industrial 3.74% 8.44% 3.39%

Risk and Volatility

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Cable and Communication and Gates Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Gates Industrial 0 4 4 0 2.50

Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

