Reviewing FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Bank of Montreal (OTCMKTS:BMO)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Montreal 1 9 4 0 2.21

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.01 $1.10 million N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.10 $4.33 billion $7.10 7.09

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 14.64% 5.12% 0.60% Bank of Montreal 13.51% 11.98% 0.64%

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

