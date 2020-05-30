Retirement Network Has $2.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Network grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Retirement Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

