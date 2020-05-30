Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $131.66 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 78.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 70.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

