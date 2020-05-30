Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $2.97. Remark shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 43,984,790 shares changing hands.
The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11).
Several research firms have commented on MARK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
