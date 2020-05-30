Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $2.97. Remark shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 43,984,790 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11).

Several research firms have commented on MARK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

