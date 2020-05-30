RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.84

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 9571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

