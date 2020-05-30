RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.84

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 9571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
