Raymond James Comments on Cae Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $15.03 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

