Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) a C$5.00 Price Target

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on XBC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.
Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.67. The company has a market cap of $320.57 million and a P/E ratio of 133.33.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
