Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) a C$5.00 Price Target

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XBC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.67. The company has a market cap of $320.57 million and a P/E ratio of 133.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

