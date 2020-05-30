Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

