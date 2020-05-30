Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
UDR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
