Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

UDR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

