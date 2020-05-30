Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

