PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Financial Contrast

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 12.11 $7.80 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.63 $8.65 million $1.17 9.92

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 11.55% 15.87% 7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PUYI INC/ADR and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

