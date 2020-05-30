ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.81

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 968464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.