Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) received a C$35.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.