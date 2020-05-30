PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,622 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.