PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 143.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $14,123,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

