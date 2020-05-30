PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $843,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $21.34 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

