PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

