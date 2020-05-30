PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $138.53 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

