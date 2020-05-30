PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.95.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock valued at $107,475,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

