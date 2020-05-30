PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of SASR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

