PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,823 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.58 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.