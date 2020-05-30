Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post sales of $801.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.29 million. Plexus reported sales of $799.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of PLXS opened at $65.83 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 38.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $32,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.