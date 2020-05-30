Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Down 14.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.53, 2,574,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,244,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siris Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Plantronics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,956,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 905,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Plantronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 682,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $13,692,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

