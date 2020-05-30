Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 151200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23.

Pinecrest Resources Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

