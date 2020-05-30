Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PDM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

