Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,894.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

