PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $29.81. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 5,420,030 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 977,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

