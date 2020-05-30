Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) vs. NY MTG TR INC/SH (OTCMKTS:NYMT) Financial Comparison

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pacific Office Properties Trust alerts:

53.4% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Office Properties Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 5 3 0 2.38

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 162.02%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.13 $173.74 million $0.64 3.25

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -30.87% -2.77%

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.