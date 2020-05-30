Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 7.4%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 6,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,241,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Pacific Ethanol as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

