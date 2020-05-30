Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $12,230,000.

NYSE WIW opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

