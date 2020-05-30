Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 242,426 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

