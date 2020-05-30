Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $257,230 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

