Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 248.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 252.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 468,397 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Yeti by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 454,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $31.98 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,735,087 shares of company stock valued at $384,916,450. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.