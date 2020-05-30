Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,526 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion and a PE ratio of -69.69. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock worth $642,620,485.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

