Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,053 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.03 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.