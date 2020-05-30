Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6% After Insider Buying Activity

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 10,164,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,227,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,231,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,099. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

