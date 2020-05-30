Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ooma worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 307.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $161,421. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

