Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,997.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
