Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.24, but opened at $87.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 5,356,019 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

