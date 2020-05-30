Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Strong Earnings

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $196.79 and last traded at $195.58, approximately 4,873,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,874,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.92.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

