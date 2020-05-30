OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCANF. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

