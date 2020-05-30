Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.83, approximately 8,499,527 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 3,729,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

