Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NUS stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

