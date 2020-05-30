Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 174,710 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.