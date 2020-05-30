Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

