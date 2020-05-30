Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 52,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.